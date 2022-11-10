CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A new pilot program by Greater Richmond Transit Company (GRTC) said it will soon be offering a lifeline to less walkable communities.

The company plans to launch a micro-transit system that could help reconnect some rural areas without public transportation. Micro-transit is a type of on-demand mobility service, like Uber or Lyft, that riders can order through a smartphone app.

Lawrence Jones, who lives on Richmond’s southside, said he rides the bus all the time, but a service that comes to his front door would be even more convenient.

“Older people my age who still want to get around and get about. There’s a certain amount of independence you like and exercise,” Jones said. “Get a little ride. Get a little walk, so yea I say it’s a good thing. I mean if it don’t cost an arm and a leg.”

GRTC is helping the Central Virginia Transit Authority with identifying potential transit services for areas not suitable for fixed-route bus service.

The company took on the Richmond Region Micro Transit study and conducted a public survey last year. The results revealed 45% of the people who responded said they typically drive alone as one of their main modes of travel and over 60% of respondents rarely or never use GRTC’s services.

Over a third indicated they would use it at least once a week. Around 80% of respondents were willing to pay up to $6 per trip and wait up to 20 minutes for a ride. A majority of them said they’re comfortable with app-based booking.

“My mother used to tell me I should’ve been born with a chauffeur. I never liked to drive,” Jones said.

Some of the localities the company is considering for the micro-transit service include:

Ashland County

Charles City County

Goochland County

Hanover County

Powhatan County

Richmond City

Chesterfield County

New Kent County

“I just hope they pick it up and get it going soon,” Jones added.

The three-year pilot program will launch next year in the fall.