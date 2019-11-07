GRTC to offer free rides to veterans on Veterans Day

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A veteran with proof of military service can ride for free on any GRTC route all day on, November, 11, Veterans Day.

Buses will display a message on exterior electronic signs, saying, “Thank you, Veterans!”

CARE veteran customers can also receive a free ride on CARE on November 11 when scheduling and by showing proof of veterans’ status when boarding.

“GRTC is proud to once again honor veterans among our riders. This is just a small way we can thank our community’s veterans, and I am interested in exploring more ways we can ensure access for our veterans to critical services and sites on GRTC’s network,” said GRTC’s Chief Executive Officer Julie Timm.

Bus operators will accept any of these common forms of proof of military service: military ID card (active/reserve/retired); VA ID card; current Leave and Earnings Statement (LES); driver’s license with veterans designation; photograph in uniform; wearing uniform (if service permits); veterans organization card (e.g., VFW); or DD214 (discharge paperwork).

For more information, visit here.

