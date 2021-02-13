GRTC to resume normal service Sunday but warns customers of potential delays and detours

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — GRTC will resume normal service Sunday, but the transit system warned customers of potential service delays and detours from the impact of the ice storm hitting the region.

GRTC supervisors will assess route conditions, including monitoring possible tree damage on stops and roadways, before returning to normal routing Sunday. Snow routes may need to be implemented on Sunday or only on certain routes, GRTC said in a release.

Buses only serve on stops with signs of a snowflake icon when GRTC utilizes “Snow Routes.” Those routes specifically avoid hazardous roads in the area and GRTC notifies customers that buses are using snow routes.

Depending on the conditions, GRTC Pulse could provide curbside-only service near stations, “including across from median stations,” the GRTC release said.

Customers can check for service updates online at rideGRTC.com or by hearing the updated recording at 804-358-GRTC. The GRTC Customer Service Call Center (804)-358-4782 will be open Sunday from 8:30AM to 5PM. The CARE Customer Service Call Center (804)-782-CARE (2273) will be open Sunday from 8AM to 4:30PM.