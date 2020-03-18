GRTC to suspend fare collection amid coronavirus pandemic

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — GRTC plans to suspend all on-board fare collection and enforcement amid the coronavirus pandemic, a release from the transit system said Wednesday.

The temporary policy, which will be implemented Thursday, affects all Pulse, local and express commuter bus routes, including all CARE services except for CARE On-Demand.

“In continuing service during this state of emergency, our first priority remains the safety, health, and financial well-being of our employees, their families, and our riders,” GRTC CEO Julie Timm said in a statement. “By eliminating close interactions at bus fareboxes, we can better implement social distancing by avoiding interaction in this high contact space.”

Passengers have been told to sit behind accessibility-reserved seating areas and to enter and exit through the rear doors of the bus only. Those in need of the boarding ramp or assistance to enter the bus can use the front door.

Seats near the front of the bus will be reserved for individuals in need of special assistance, in mobility devices and families with children in strollers.

