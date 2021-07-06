GRTC van crashes into car off of Monument Avenue

A member of the 8News team said the front of the GRTC van was smashed in, and the side of the Chevy Malibu was also damaged. (Photo: Ben Dennis)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A GRTC van hit a sedan at the intersection of North Thompson Street and Monument Avenue Tuesday afternoon.

A member of the 8News team said the front of the GRTC CARE van was smashed in, and the side of the Chevy Malibu was also damaged.

Carrie Rose Pace, with GRTC, said there were no passengers in the van and the driver did not report any injuries. She added that no one from the other vehicle was transported to a hospital either.

