GRTC will resume evening service Tuesday; normal operations Wednesday

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — GRTC announced Tuesday that the transit company will resume evening service hours Tuesday evening. Normal service hours will resume starting Wednesday morning.

GRTC is cautioning riders that buses may have to take unplanned detours and delays to avoid protesters.

“I deeply appreciate the flexibility of our staff and customers since Friday night,” said GRTC Chief Executive Officer Julie Timm. “GRTC is striving to operate safely during two simultaneous states of emergency, and we know limited service hours have been a major disruption to thousands of passengers who depend on us to get to and from work and reach critical services. Please know that we are making service decisions with the safety of our staff and passengers as our highest priority.”

