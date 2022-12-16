RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The holidays are almost here, and so are the deadlines to send your gifts. The United States Postal Service (USPS) created a gift guide to holiday shipping to ensure your presents arrive on time.

According to the guide, the suggested deadline for USPS first-class mail service is Dec. 17. First-class package service can start anywhere around $4.80 for a 13oz package that will arrive in 2-5 business days.

The priority mail service deadline is Dec. 19. Packages start around $9 and takes 1-3 business days to arrive.

The last possible day to ensure it will arrive in time for the holidays is with express shipping. Packages start around $27.25 and are the next day or a 2-day guarantee of arrival.