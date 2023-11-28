RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers found a handgun inside a cardboard box at Richmond International Airport.
According to a TSA spokesperson, the gun was detected by security officers inside a checked-in bag. The firearm had reportedly been wrapped inside a trash bag and placed in a cardboard box.
The owner of the firearm was from Texas, according to authorities.
For more information on how to correctly transport firearms and ammunition, visit the TSA website.