RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers found a handgun inside a cardboard box at Richmond International Airport.

According to a TSA spokesperson, the gun was detected by security officers inside a checked-in bag. The firearm had reportedly been wrapped inside a trash bag and placed in a cardboard box.

(Courtesy of the Transportation Security Administration)

The owner of the firearm was from Texas, according to authorities.

For more information on how to correctly transport firearms and ammunition, visit the TSA website.