1  of  2
Breaking News
26-year-old charged with murdering family member in Henrico County Couple taken to hospital after escaping Henrico townhouse fire
Live Now
Tracking the Tropics
Closings
Department of Corrections - Haynesville

Guy Fieri, Mayor of Flavortown, spotted around Richmond

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo Credit: Julia Warren

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Food Network star Guy Fieri has been spotted around the city of Richmond.

A photograph of Fieri outside “The Fancy Biscuit” on W. Cary Street was tweeted Tuesday.

“Sorry @LevarStoney there is a new mayor in town and he’s taking us to Flavortown,” the tweet read.

That same day, the restaurant posted on their Facebook page they were closed for a “special event.”

We will be closed today for a special event, we are sorry for any inconvenience this may cause. 💕🦋

Posted by The Fancy Biscuit on Tuesday, September 3, 2019

8News viewers say they also saw Fieri at several other restaurants around town.

The Mayor of Flavortown is now in Hampton, Virginia, where he owns two new restaurants: Power Plant — the Pizza Parlor and Dive and Taco Joint. He’ll be visiting those restaurants Wednesday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Fieri’s first of his three restaurants in Hampton Roads is located in Norfolk at Waterside District.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hurricane Dorian: What you need to know

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events