Guy Fieri, Mayor of Flavortown, spotted around Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Food Network star Guy Fieri has been spotted around the city of Richmond.
A photograph of Fieri outside “The Fancy Biscuit” on W. Cary Street was tweeted Tuesday.
“Sorry @LevarStoney there is a new mayor in town and he’s taking us to Flavortown,” the tweet read.
That same day, the restaurant posted on their Facebook page they were closed for a “special event.”
8News viewers say they also saw Fieri at several other restaurants around town.
The Mayor of Flavortown is now in Hampton, Virginia, where he owns two new restaurants: Power Plant — the Pizza Parlor and Dive and Taco Joint. He’ll be visiting those restaurants Wednesday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Fieri’s first of his three restaurants in Hampton Roads is located in Norfolk at Waterside District.