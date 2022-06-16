RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The world will soon get a chance to gain insight into the rise of one of Richmond’s most recognizable bands. The story of GWAR, a heavy metal band and art collective formed in Richmond in 1984, is coming to a television screen near you.

According to a release from AMC Networks, audiences in the United States and across the globe will be able to watch This is GWAR, a documentary film that highlights the history and trajectory of the band, on the company’s streaming service for horror and thriller content, Shudder.

“For more than three decades, GWAR has set the standard for heavy metal horror with larger-than-life personas and gore-filled stage shows that were unlike anything anyone had ever seen,” Shudder General Manager Craig Engler said in the release. “But even their most ardent fans have never seen them like this, as the band and director Scott Barber reveal in moving detail the literal blood, sweat and tears that have made GWAR the true legends they are today,” he continued.

Credit: AMC Networks

GWAR expressed their excitement in the release about the movie’s debut on Shudder, calling their partnership with the streaming service “two terrifying tastes that taste terrifying together.”

According to the release from AMC Networks, the documentary features interviews with past and present band members and other artists, including Weird Al Yankovic, Thomas Lennon, Alex Winter, Bam Margera and Ethan Embry, as well as never-before-seen footage of late GWAR frontman Dave Brockie. The movie won an Audience Award at the Nightstream Film Festival in 2021.