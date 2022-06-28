AMELIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — An Amelia Court House woman has won $200,000 at the Virginia Lottery.

Elizabeth McCabe, a local hair salon owner recently told Lottery officials that she intends to use her winnings to pay bills and live debt-free.

McCabe said she likes to get a cup of coffee at the 7-Eleven on Patrick Henry Highway every morning. One recent morning, she bought a Monopoly Fortunes scratcher ticket.

“Everybody loves Monopoly,” McCabe told Lottery officials later.

When she was first scratching at the ticket, she said she didn’t think much of it.

“I really didn’t think that I was a winner,” she said.

However, when McCabe showed the ticket to her husband, he saw that she had won the game’s $200,000 top prize. She didn’t believe him at first.

(Courtesy of Virginia Lottery)

Even later, when a friend told her the ticket was a big winner, she said, “quit lying!”

Her husband and friend were right, however. McCabe had won $200,000.

Monopoly Fortunes is one of dozens of scratchers available from the Virginia Lottery. The odds of winning the top prize in this game are 1 in 2,040,000. The odds of winning any prize are 1 in 4.12.