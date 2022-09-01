RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Fall is upon us, and with the decreasing temperatures, shorter days, longer nights and death of most vegetation — comes a time of year commonly referred to as “spooky season.”

According to Merriam-Webster, spooky, an adjective suggesting “spooks,” is any one thing that causes one to be frightened or frantic — and we can all agree the Halloween season is full of spooks and spooky happenings galore.

While Halloween has always been celebrated and enjoyed en masse, the spook-filled holiday has steadily gained a type of cult following throughout the years with the rise of pop culture movies and tv shows, and the romanticism of some of the darker things that go bump in the night, right alongside the unaware.

Whether you’re a fan of the sudden increase of Snickers bars in your home, dressing up as your most revered Disney movie character, the rush of adrenaline from a good Halloween haunted house scare, or are an Edgar Allen Poe and Addams Family aficionado, spooky season has activities for everyone.

Continue reading below for a list of activities featuring the fan-favorite season of frights and ghouls.

Pumpkin & Spice Witch Market

Sunday, Sept. 4

Pumpkin & Spice Witch Market lets you stock up on fall essentials from local artists. Credit: River City Witches

The Pumpkin & Spice Witch Market , put on by River City Witches and Diversity Richmond, is a market dedicated to the Autumn Equinox.

, put on by River City Witches and Diversity Richmond, is a market dedicated to the Autumn Equinox. On Sept. 4 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. at 1407 Sherwood Avenue in Richmond, local vendors and artists will be selling and displaying spice blends, candles, herbs, artwork, home décor, and much more. The market will also include tarot readings and food and drink vendors. The event is free to attend.

Hampton: Haunted Screams Expo

Saturday, Sept. 17 – Sunday, Sept. 18

Haunted Screams Expo returning to Hampton to celebrate all things horror (Photo Credit: Haunted Screams Expo)

The Haunted Screams Expo is a celebration of horror and monster movies, with something to do for all ages. Guests will have the chance to browse works and collectibles from artists and collectors and to experience live special makeup FX contests, Q&A panels, costume contests, an on-site haunted house, and displays of cars from famous horror and monster movies.

Kings Dominion: Halloween Haunt and Great Pumpkin Fest

Halloween Haunt features several mazes and scare zones along with hundreds of terrifying monsters roaming the area. (Photo courtesy of Kings Dominion)

Saturday, Sept. 24 through Friday, Oct. 30

Halloween Haunt and The Great Pumpkin Fest will take place at the Kings Dominion park beginning in late September and go through October 30.

Busch Gardens: Howl-O-Scream

Howl-O-Scream at Busch Gardens Williamsburg. Photo: Busch Gardens Williamsburg

Friday, Sept. 9 through Monday, Oct. 31

The annual Howl-O-Scream will return to the park on Friday, Sept. 9. This year’s event includes five haunted houses, four live performances, and themed areas around the park. Nighttime rides will also be available on eight attractions, including the all-new Pantheon roller coaster.

Richmond: 2022 Halloween Capital Trail 10-mile & 5K

Saturday, Oct. 29

The Virginia Capital Trail Foundation in partnership with the Richmond Road Runners Club will be hosting the Fourth Annual Halloween-themed 10-mile and 5k run along the James River. (Courtesy of Virginia Capital Trail Foundation)

The Virginia Capital Trail Foundation in partnership with the Richmond Road Runners Club will be hosting the Fourth Annual Halloween-themed 10-mile and 5k run along the James River. (Courtesy of Virginia Capital Trail Foundation)

The Virginia Capital Trail Foundation in partnership with the Richmond Road Runners Club will be hosting the Fourth Annual Halloween-themed 10-mile and 5k run along the James River. (Courtesy of Virginia Capital Trail Foundation)

The Fourth Annual Halloween-themed 10-mile and 5k run along the James River will take place in the morning on Saturday, Oct. 29, and will feature scenic views along the river, top-finisher prizes, costume contests, music, a beverage ticket and more.

Richmond Riverfront Canal Cruises: Eerie Canal tours

Saturday, Oct. 29

Riverfront Canal Cruises (Photo: Venture Richmond)

Riverfront Canal Cruises, part of Venture Richmond , is hosting “Eerie Canal” tours through downtown Richmond on the historic Kanawha Canal for one night only.

, is hosting “Eerie Canal” tours through downtown Richmond on the historic Kanawha Canal for one night only. The tours will begin at the Canal Walk’s Turning Basin at 139 Virginia Street and go through “the spooky sights and sounds of Richmond’s oldest and most historically haunted districts.”

Downtown Ashland Halloween Celebration

Friday, Oct. 28 through Monday, Oct. 31

Scenes from previous Ashland Halloween events. (Photo credit: Downtown Ashland Association)