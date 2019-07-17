Hanover Cannery offers locals a hands-on approach with produce

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — You may have heard of Hanover Tomatoes – but have you heard of the Hanover Cannery?

The Hanover Cannery, located at 12491 Taylor Complex Lane, Ashland, is an industrial-sized kitchen where locals can bring their fresh produce for preservations in various ways such as canning, jarring, and preparation for freezing.

It’s a way locals can keep the mess out their own kitchen and its open to the public.

“Oh, I do love pickles — especially dill,” said Sheree Bremner, who has been coming to the Hanover Cannery for 22 years.

Bremner grows her own produce, saying it feels good to know exactly what she’s cooking with.

Sheree Bremner

“I’m not eating all those preservatives and stuff and I can limit my salt,” Bremner said.

Anyone can use the cannery – Hanover residents and non-Hanover residents. For the remainder of the summer, the cannery is open four days a week in July and August.

In Septemeber and October, the cannery is only open Saturdays.

“We’re kind of on the cusp of the busy tomato season,” said Phillip Perrow, the Hanover Cannery Supervisor.

Planning a trip to the cannery and want to know the cost? Anywhere from 30 cents to a $1.30 per can or jar for processing and sealing.

“Part of our goal is to get a word out (and) let people know it’s here,” said Perrow.

Even the regulars say it was intimidating to learn, but those at the cannery will show customers the way.

“Hopefully we can keep the tradition alive,” said Perrow. “They get to save some money, and they get to learn a new skill.”

Phillip Perrow, Hanover Cannery supervisor

Bremner agrees, saying “It really is an experience. And we try to make it fun and enjoyable.”

If you’re planning a trip to the cannery:

Come with your food as prepared as possible (bean snapped, peas shelled, etc.)

Bring your canning supplies such as jars, lids, rings, and knives. Including any ingredients, you wish to add.

Bring enough help! The Cannery staff will be available to answer questions and give guidance in the canning process, but cannot can for you.

Wear closed-toe shoes

Allow adequate time to can. Average processing from start to finish takes about five hours (includes cooking time). Check Cannery hours and processing times on this brochure.

No less than a bushel can be processed at one time unless others are processing the same item.

For processes taking longer than five hours, special arrangements must be made with the Cannery supervisor and processes must begin at the start of the business

Appointments are recommended. Call (804) 365-6484 for additional information.