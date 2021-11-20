Hanover car crash leaves one dead

HANOVER, Va. (WRIC) — The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office reports that one driver is dead following a two-car crash on Friday night.

In a statement, the sheriff’s office said a Volvo ran off of Mountain Road traveling Westbound at 10:55 p.m., then over-corrected and ran into oncoming traffic, colliding with a Hyundai.

The driver of the Volvo, identified as Lewis Daniel Pfuhl, II of Glen Allen, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Hyundai was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries, but is expected to recover.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

