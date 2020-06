HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — On Thursday night, Hanover County fire officials responded to a cell tower on fire.

Officials said they were dispatched around 11:13 a.m. to the tower located in the 9200 block of New Ashcake Rd. When they arrived, they saw the tower up in flames.

Last night, units we're dispatched at 11:13pm for a structure fire in the 9200 block of New Ashcake Rd. Upon arrival, crews found a cell tower with the exterior covering on fire. The fire was quickly extinguished and the Hanover County Fire Marshal's Office is investigating. pic.twitter.com/LIHIuAZYIV — Hanover Fire-EMS (@HanoverFireEMS1) June 26, 2020

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire and the Hanover County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating.

