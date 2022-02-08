Hanover County announces high school graduation plans

DOSWELL, Va. (WRIC) — Hanover County high school seniors will walk across the stage this year at the Farm Bureau Center in Doswell on June 17 and 18 this year.

The Meadow Event Park, located in Doswell, will host graduation ceremonies for the four county high schools over the course of two days.

June 17, 9 am: Atlee High School

June 17, 2:30 pm: Mechanicsville High School

June 18, 9 am: Hanover High School

June 18, 2:30 pm: Patrick Henry High School

The school division will provide an update on how many tickets each graduate will have for friends and family later this Spring.