HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Hanover County is launching a new ride service for residents over the age of 60 and for those with a disability.

The program will provide rides to medical appointments, shopping, banking and formal social events.

A one way trip will cost $6 and a roundtrip will cost $12. Residents can book a trip online, through the RoundTrip call center, or the app.

The service will run Monday through Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. The program starts on December 12th.