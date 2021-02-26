Hanover County opens free Wi-Fi zones for residents

This June 19, 2017 file photo shows a person working on a laptop in North Andover, Mass.

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Hanover County is using CARES Act funding to expand internet access for residents.

There are now Public WiFi Zones at branches of the Pamunkey Regional Library and at the following locations:

· In the parking lot of the Hanover County government complex at Hanover Courthouse

· Fleet Services Building, 11375 N. Lakeridge Parkway, Ashland VA 23005

· Courthouse Park, 7232 Courtland Farm Road, Hanover VA 23069

· Pole Green Park Community Center, 8996 Pole Green Park Lane, Mechanicsville, VA. 23116

· Taylor Complex, 13017 Taylor Complex Lane, Ashland VA 23005

· Poor Farm Park, 13400 Liberty School Road, Ashland VA 23005

· Montpelier Community Center-Parks & Recreation building, 17203 Sycamore Tavern Lane, Montpelier VA 23192.

To get access at these locations, just connect to ‘Hanoverpublicwifi.’ No password is required.

According to a county press release, “this initiative is part of the Blueprint to Broadband plan adopted by the Board of Supervisors to address internet access issues.”