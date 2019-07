HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Hanover County Public Schools is hosting a job fair later in July for substitute positions.

The fair runs from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on July 30 at the Atlee Library.

Positions include substitute teachers, teaching assistants, custodians, nurses and jobs in food services and transportation.

Those interested in substitute positions are asked to apply before the fair. An application link can be found here.