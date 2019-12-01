Hanover County Public Schools hosting job fair

Breaking News
HANOVER, Va. (WRIC) — Hanover County Public Schools is gearing up for tomorrow’s job fair.

The Support Services Job Fair is on Monday, December 2nd from 3:00-6:00 p.m. at the Ashland Public Library on South Railroad Avenue.

According to an online post by the school district, positions available include substitute teachers, instructional assistants, bus and car drivers, bus attendants, food service assistants, cafeteria monitors, and custodians.

Complete an online application at https://www.schooljobs.com/careers/hcps.

For more information call (804) 365-44519.

