Schools across Central Virginia closing Friday due to strong winds, power outages

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Schools across Central Virginia have closed or are closing early Friday due to high winds and power outages.

In Hanover County, all elementary schools will dismiss at 12 p.m., and all middle and high schools will dismiss at 1:30 p.m. Decisions about weekend events will be made at a later time.

Hanover County Public Schools said the sudden onset of high winds has caused several downed trees and power lines throughout the county, and half of their 25 schools are either without power or have intermittent power. All the students are safe, the school district said.

“We understand that this unplanned closing is disruptive, and we sincerely appreciate your patience. As always, the safety of our students and staff is our highest priority in every decision we make. Stay safe, and as always, thank you for your support of HCPS,” the school district said on Twitter.

ALERT! Hanover County Public Schools will be closing early today. All elementary schools will dismiss at 12 p.m. All middle and high schools will dismiss at 1:30 p.m.

Henrico County Public Schools said that due to a weather-related transformer fire that has resulted in the loss of electricity, John Rolfe Middle School will dismiss students at 11:30 a.m. and Varina High School will dismiss students at 12:30 p.m.

While other Henrico County Public Schools are dealing with power outages, there are no additional early dismissals being planned at this time, the school district said.

“In order to maximize safety, bus drivers will proceed with caution and routes may take longer than usual. Students will be dismissed in accordance with the preferences listed on the emergency closure form completed at the beginning of the year. If you indicated parent pick up in the event of an emergency, please make arrangements accordingly,” the school district said.

Chesterfield County Public Schools said that Manchester High and Bellwood Elementary are without power. Their Food Services team has prepared lunches for all sites without power, and students at those schools are now in areas with natural lighting, the school district said. No closures have been announced.

Power has come back on at many locations.

These schools are still without power: Manchester High, Carver Middle, and Bellwood Elementary.

These schools are still without power: Manchester High, Carver Middle, and Bellwood Elementary.

Our Food Services team has prepared lunches for all sites without power, and students at those schools are now in areas with natural lighting.

Several other school districts in Central Virginia are closed Friday due to weather conditions. To view the full list, visit here.