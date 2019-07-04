Hanover County Schools names new Rural Point Elementary principal

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Hanover County Public Schools named Brooke Andriliunas as the new principal at Rural Point Elementary School.

Andriliunas most recently served as an assistant principal at Cold Harbor and Washington-Henry Elementary Schools. She graduated with a bachelor’s degree from the University of Mary Washington and earned a master’s degree from Old Dominion University.

Hanover County Public Schools said students, parents and guardians can watch out for events where they can meet Andriliunas later this summer.