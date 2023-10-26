WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office and Fire and EMS will provide active shooter and traumatic bleeding training to the community Thursday night.

County law enforcement officials say the informative session will include increasing awareness, how to prepare for an active shooter event, and how to control traumatic bleeding to save lives.

The event will be held at 7 p.m. at the Hanover County Administration Building located at 7516 County Complex Road.

Those interested in attending can click here for instructions on registration.