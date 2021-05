HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office will be having a job fair Sunday.

The sheriff’s office announced that they will be hosting a job fair Sunday, May 16, from noon until 5 p.m. Over 30 law enforcement agencies from around the state will be at the event to discuss available positions.

The job fair will be held at Green Top Sporting Goods on Lakeridge Parkway and is free to the public.