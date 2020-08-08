1 dead, 1 on the run, following 3-vehicle crash in Hanover County

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — One person is dead, and another is on the run following a three-vehicle crash Saturday morning in Hanover County.

Deputies tell 8News they responded to the multivehicle collision in the 1400 block of West Patrick Henry Road (Route 54) near the intersection of King Road around 10:15 p.m. Prior to the crash, the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a Jeep Wrangler driving recklessly westbound on Route 54.

“As deputies were responding to the area to locate the vehicle, a Jeep Wrangler sideswiped a Jeep Cherokee (one occupant, no injuries) and struck a Subaru SUV head-on,” a spokesperson with Hanover County Sheriff’s Office told 8News. “The Jeep Cherokee and Subaru were both traveling east (opposite direction of Jeep Wrangler).”

The front passenger of the Jeep Wrangler, a man believed to be in his 20s, was taken to the hospital. A rear passenger of the Jeep Wrangler, also believed to be in his 20s, was found dead at the scene.

Post impact, the Subaru caught fire, sending its driver, believed to be in his 50s, to the hospital.

“The driver of the Jeep Wrangler left the scene of the crash on foot. He is described as a Hispanic male, wearing a black shirt with no sleeves, medium build, black hair (medium length), facial hair, 5’ 6” to 5’ 8”.

“If someone matching the description of driver is observed in the area or if further information about the incident can be provided, please contact the Sheriff’s Office immediately,” deputies added.

The crash is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.

LATEST HEADLINES: