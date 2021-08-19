1-year-old girl killed, several others injured during crash on I-295 in Hanover County

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A driver has been charged with driving too fast for conditions after a crash on I-295 Monday morning that left a 1-year-old girl dead and several others, including children, injured.

Virginia State Police said the crash happened on northbound I-295 in Hanover County. State troopers responded to the scene at 10:39 a.m.

The investigation revealed that the driver, Vaughn J. Eppes, 37, of Baltimore, Md., ran off the left side of the interstate into the median and struck several trees.

Eppes was taken to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries. Authorities said he was not wearing a seatbelt.

The front seat passenger, Teaira Daughtry, 35, was transported for treatment of serious injuries. She was wearing a seatbelt.

Three children ages 12, 15 and 5 were also taken to the hospital for minor injuries. None of them were wearing seatbelts, authorities said. The 1-year-old girl that was killed was in a safety seat but it is under investigation as to whether it was installed properly.