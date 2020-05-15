12 families displaced by Mechanicsville apartment fire

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — 12 families were displaced after a two-alarm fire early this morning at a Mechanicsville apartment complex.

Hanover Fire-EMS crews responded to Brandy Hill Apartments. Crews on the scene were able to assist residents out of the building.

“Thankfully, fire and smoke alarms alerted many to the danger,” Hanover Fire posted on Facebook.

Hanover Fire said 14 apartments were damaged in the incident and that the county’s fire marshal office will be investigating the cause.

The Red Cross is assisting with temporary housing and recovery.