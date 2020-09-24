15 COVID-19 cases reported at Hanover County Public Schools since reopening

FILE – In this July 24, 2020 file photo, Fairfax County Public School buses are lined up at a maintenance facility in Lorton, Va. The Justice Department is highlighting a number of actions school officials should take to increase safety, including improving mental health resources, monitoring social media accounts and improving physical safety measures. The report was released Tuesday and was a culmination of a federal school safety working group. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Hanover County Public Schools has had a total of 15 cases of COVID-19 since reopening schools this month.

The most recent cases were at Henry Clay Elementary School and Liberty Middle School. On Wednesday, school officials sent emails to parents making them aware.

At Liberty Middle School, a person who tested positive for COVID-19 came in contact with 13 others at the school.

A person also tested positive at Henry Clay E.S. School. Officials said this person only came into possible close contact with four students. HCPS said the investigation revealed this case was isolated to one classroom.

All students that were affected by these recent cases will learn remotely for the next two weeks.

The school system said they have documented all COVID-19 positive cases. However, they said they do not have the capacity to provide a full accounting of every single person and their current status.

Here’s their breakdown: