16-year-old lifeguard, husband and wife duo save man from drowning in Hanover pool

HANOVER COUNTY, Va (WRIC) – One 16-year-old saved a man’s life on Saturday by pulling him out of a Hanover pool after she saw he was drowning.

That teenager, Mackenzie Jones, said she jumped into action when she noticed that man was underwater for way too long in the deep end of the pool and began to pull him out of the water.

She’s only been lifeguarding at the community pool in the Battlefield Green subdivision for a year.

Brian White was near the pool on his phone when he noticed the man foaming at the mouth and turning blue.

Once Jones pulled him out, White and his wife, Kara White, performed CPR after they found a faint pulse. After two minutes of CPR, the man’s pulse came back and he began to breathe again on his own.

When Hanover Fire EMS got there, the man was sitting up and talking, but they took him to the hospital for treatment just in case.

“It was just scary that it could happen to anyone, anytime. I was just like this is actually happening to me right now, but I did everything I needed to do and it went well,” Jones told 8News in an exclusive interview Sunday.

White said it was amazing that Jones, at 16-years-old, recognized what was going on and made a quick decision to help rescue the man.

“At such a young age she was able to recognize that what she was seeing may not have made sense, but she recognized it was a problem. Instincts took over,” White said. “She jumped right in and was able to get him out and get him to the surface. Mackenzie definitely saved his life.”

VCU Health said the man would be released from the hospital sometime Sunday afternoon.