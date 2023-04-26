HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Ashland’s eagerly anticipated annual Train Day event is returning to the Hanover County town this weekend.

The iconic locomotive street festival will take place on Saturday, April 29, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in downtown Ashland near 112 North Railroad Ave.

This year’s festival features a number of event highlights, including two historical societies, model train displays and 12 fully-loaded CSX freight trains.

There will also be activities for families of all ages to keep chugging along, such as a 16-stop scavenger hunt, a kid zone and two kiddie train rides.

The popular event means there will be lots of pedestrians walking around the city, and many roads will be closed to make room for all the visitors. More details from the traffic advisory can be found here.

For more information, visit the Downtown Ashland Association’s website.