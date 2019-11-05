2 dead after multi-vehicle crash in Hanover

Breaking News
Hanover County

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Two people are dead following a multivehicle crash in Hanover County Tuesday.

Deputies responded to the area of West Patrick Henry Road, east of Tower Road for a two-vehicle crash just before 2:15 p.m.

According to deputies, a pickup traveling west crossed the solid lines and collided head-on with a sedan traveling east. 

The driver and front passenger of the sedan was pronounced deceased at the scene. Two occupants of the sedan and the driver of the truck were taken to a local hospital for medical treatment.

Pending notification to the families, identities of those involved will be withheld.  

Anyone with information relative to this incident is asked to please contact the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at 804-365-6140.

