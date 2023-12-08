HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest after identifying two suspects in the shooting incident of a horse.

On Oct. 17, 2023, an American Paint horse named Jake was found shot between his eye and jaw. County deputies responded to the 11200 block of Cauthorne Road to investigate the shooting a day after — Oct. 18.

Photo of horse courtesy of Hanover County Sheriff’s Office

The horse was transported to the Blue Ridge Equine Clinic in Charlottesville, Va. and underwent multiple surgeries to repair and reconstruct his sinus cavity and dental structure. Officials said he continues to recover.

Jacob Brady, 20, of Richmond and Robert Kelley Jr., 18, of North Chesterfield were arrested on Dec. 5, 2023. Simultaneous operations were conducted by the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office along with the Chesterfield Police Department and Richmond Police Department to arrest both Brady and Kelley Jr.

Officials were also able to solve multiple mailbox shootings on Greenwood Road and have confirmed both suspects are connected to these incidents.

Brady and Kelly Jr. are being held at the Pamunkey Regional Jail and have both been charged with six felonies and two misdemeanors: