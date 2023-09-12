HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A car crashed into the woods on the side of Interstate 95 Tuesday night after a police chase that was initiated in Henrico County.

According to the Hanover Sheriff’s Office, the chase began in Henrico County and ended in a crash on I-95 in the Sliding Hill area.

After suspects allegedly fled the vehicle, one was taken into custody, the sheriff’s office said. Two suspects have not yet been found, as of about 7:40 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 12.

According to authorities, the suspect who was taken into custody was not injured.

