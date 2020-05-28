2020 Hanover Tomato Festival cancelled

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – Hanover County Parks and Recreation announced today that the 2020 Hanover Tomato Festival has been cancelled.

According to the release, “While restrictions have been loosened across the state, it remains important to limit gatherings to protect the health of everyone. With this in mind, we have made the difficult decision to cancel the Hanover Tomato Festival scheduled for July 10 and 11, 2020.”

“The Hanover Tomato Festival is a time-honored tradition in our community and we look forward to seeing everyone at the 2021 event.”