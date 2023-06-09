HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – Voters in Hanover County will decide the Republican nominee in a Virginia House of Delegates race and GOP candidates in elections for the county’s Board of Supervisors in the 2023 primaries.

Depending on where they live, Hanover voters could see the Republican primary for the Virginia House’s 59th District on their ballots.

Voters living in the county’s Ashland, Beaverdam and Mechanicsville districts will cast ballots for Republican candidates running to represent them on the Board of Supervisors.

The 59th Virginia House District

Virginia House’s 59th District (courtesy of the Virginia Supreme Court)

The 59th District includes most of Louisa County and a portion of Henrico, but its largest share of registered voters come from Hanover. According to the Virginia Public Access Project, Hanover voters make up 42% of voters in the district.

Voters in the western part of the county, including those living in Montpelier and the town of Ashland, are included in the district.

Three Republicans are running in the June 20 primary: Del. Hyland F. “Buddy” Fowler Jr. (R-Hanover), Philip Carter Strother and Graven W. Craig.

Del. Fowler has represented the Virginia House’s 55th District — a district formed before Virginia’s latest redistricting cycle that includes parts of Hanover — since 2014 and is the vice-chair of the House of Delegates Finance Committee.

Strother, the owner of a family winery and farm in Fauquier County, is a Richmond attorney who is “duly admitted and qualified as an Attorney and Counselor of the Supreme Court of the United States,” his campaign website reads.

Craig is a small business owner and attorney in Louisa County who says he “plans to work for all small business owners and against the bureaucratic red-tape that stifles the economic growth” Virginians deserve,” according to his campaign website.

Primaries for the Hanover County Board of Supervisors

Hanover County’s election map (courtesy of Hanover County)

Beaverdam

Douglas A. Schuhle

Jeff S. Stoneman

J. Robert Monolo

Mechanicsville

W. Canova Peterson, IV

Ryan M. Hudson

Ashland

Yael R. Levin

M. Travis Crown (according to the Hanover County general registrar’s office, Crown has withdrawn from the primary)

Where to vote & other things to know

There are several polling sites in Hanover for the primaries – locations that depend on where a voter lives that can be found online.

Polls will be open for the June 20 primaries from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m. People in line by 7 p.m. will be allowed to vote. Virginians have already been casting ballots for the primaries as the early-voting window opened on May 5.

The last day to vote early in person at a local voter registration office or polling site is June 17. In Hanover, the early voting location is at the general registrar’s office: 7497 County Complex Rd. 23069.

According to the county’s elections office, there has been an emergency precinct relocation for 702 Montpelier due to construction. It has moved from the Montpelier Arts and Education Center to the Western Hanover Church at 16050 Mountain Rd. 23192.

“The 105 Berkley precinct will stay at the Ashland Fire Station until the construction at John M. Gandy Elementary School is completed in August 2024,” the county wrote on its website.

The registration deadline to vote or update your registration is May 30, but Virginia allows for same-day registration.

Virginians need to show an accepted form of ID to vote, but it doesn’t have to include a photo. Those without an ID at their polling place can sign a confirmation statement or vote using a provisional ballot.

Those seeking a mail-in absentee ballot can apply for one up until June 9, but the local voter registration office must receive the request by 5 p.m. Virginia voters don’t register by party so eligible voters can vote in either Democratic or Republican primaries in their district.

Stay with 8News for election updates.