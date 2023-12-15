HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office has charged a man accused of exposing himself and masturbating in public.

On Wednesday, Dec. 13, deputies were called to the 7300 block of Bell Creek Road for a reported case of indecent exposure.

An investigation was launched at the scene and investigators with the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office identified Dashon Orland Robinson, 21, of Henrico, as the suspect.

On Thursday, Dec. 14, Hanover investigators — with assistance from the Henrico County Police Department — found Robinson and brought him into custody without incident.

Robinson has been charged with three counts of indecent exposure and three counts of public masturbation.

“We would like to thank our valued regional and community partners for their assistance in helping us quickly identify and locate the suspect in this incident,” a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to contact the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at 804-365-6140.