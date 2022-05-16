HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Hanover Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash that happened over the weekend on the intersection of Mountain Road and Devonwood Road.

On Saturday, May 14, around 9:40 p.m., deputies responded to the area for a two-vehicle crash.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a 2021 Dodge pick-up truck was traveling eastbound on Mountain Road when it crossed into the westbound lane and collided with a 2013 Subaru sedan head-on.

The Subaru had four people inside and they were all taken to VCU Medical Center by Hanover Fire and EMS.

The driver, and sole occupant of the 2021 Dodge pick-up, was also taken to VCU Medical Center, according to police.

The front-seat passenger in the Subaru was identified as 23-year-old Taylor Carr Lynn Klug, of Fredericksburg. She died at the hospital.

Police are still investigating the incident.