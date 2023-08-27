HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A 24-year-old man died after swerving off the road and hitting a tree in Hanover in a single-vehicle crash, according to the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said at about 3 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, deputies responded to Old Church Road near Flannigan Mill road for a single-vehicle crash.

After a preliminary investigation, it was found that the driver of a 2011 Dodge pick-up truck was heading south on Old Church Rd. when the truck veered off the road, hitting a tree on the opposite side of the road, the sheriff’s office said. The truck then crossed the centerline again and came to rest on the southbound shoulder.

The sheriff’s office said the driver, 24-year-old Jonathan Batkins, of New Kent, was pronounced dead at the scene. Batkins was the only person inside the vehicle.

Investigators are still collecting information to determine the circumstances that led to the crash, the sheriff’s office said.