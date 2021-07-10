25-year-old woman dies in Hanover motorcycle crash

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A 25-year-old woman died in a motorcycle crash on Friday night, according to the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they responded to a two-vehicle crash at the 11900 block of North Lakeridge Parkway at about 11:06 p.m. on July 9. They said a 1997 Yamaha motorcycle with two riders, was traveling west on North Lakeridge Parkway when it collided with a 2010 Dodge sedan turning east onto the parkway from a business parking lot.

The sheriff’s office said Amanda Paige Ball, 25, of Glen Allen, a passenger on the motorcycle, was pronounced dead at the scene. 

The driver of the motorcycle was transported to VCU Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.  Officials said the driver of the 2010 Dodge sedan was uninjured.

The sheriff’s office said this is an ongoing investigation.

