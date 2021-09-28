3 arrests made in larceny of cars case in Mechanicsville area

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Th Hanover County Sheriff’s Office said they have made three arrests in connection to numerous larcenies from vehicles.

Deputies responded on Sept. 23 to the Mechanicsville area and found several vehicles had been rummaged through with items stolen. Three vehicles were also taken.

The sheriff’s office worked with the Richmond Police Department and were able to recover two vehicles. Investigators also identified three suspects.

Tommy Jermaine Clark, Jr., 19 of Richmond, Jermiah Jermaine Clark, 20 of Henrico and Katrell Antonio Barksdale, 19 of Richmond, were arrested and charged with the following crimes: Grand Larceny – Auto Theft (F), Vehicle Tampering (F x3), Credit Card Theft (F x3) and Conspiracy to Commit Larceny (F x4).

The sheriff’s office said that this was a preventable crime. They urge residents to remove all valuables, including their keys and to lock their vehicles.

Anyone with further information about this case is asked to contact the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at (804) 365-6140 or the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.