3 people injured after tires come off tractor-trailer traveling on I-95 north in Hanover County

Three people had to be hospitalized after the tires came off a tractor-trailer on I-95 and struck and SUV. Photo: Virginia State Police

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Several people are hurt after a serious incident along I-95 north in Hanover County.

Virginia State Police responded to the scene early this morning on I-95 north near Lewistown Road.

State police’s investigation indicated that the tandem tires came off a tractor-trailer heading north. The tires then struck a 2020 Honda Passport that was heading south in the left lane. The tires also struck a 2018 Freightliner hauling fuel in the right lane.

Investigators said the tractor-trailer that lost the tandem tires did not stop and has not been located.

The three people traveling in the Honda were taken to a local hospital. One adult suffered life-threatening injuries. The driver of the 2018 Freightliner was not injured.

The incident caused backups this morning, but all lanes are open and the scene is clear

Anyone with information should email questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with us for updates.