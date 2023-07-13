HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man for allegedly possessing and producing child pornography in Mechanicsville.

In June 2023, investigators with the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office received a tip from the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force regarding a resident possibly in possession of child pornography.

Following an investigation, investigators arrested 37-year-old Thomas Ray Mickles of Mechanicsville.

After the arrest, authorities obtained a search warrant which was executed at Mickles’ residence in the 7000 block of Cold Harbor Road.

After collecting further evidence, Mickles was charged with eight counts of producing child pornography and two counts of possession of child pornography.

Mickles is currently incarcerated at Pamunkey Regional Jail.

Anyone with further information relating to this case is encouraged to contact the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at 804-365-6140.