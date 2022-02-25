HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash that happened in the eastern part of the county overnight Thursday.

On Feb. 25, around 12:14 a.m., deputies responded to the area of Retreat Farm Lane off of Piping Tree Ferry Road for a single-vehicle crash.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a 2014 Ford Mustang was traveling northbound on Retreat Farm Lane when the vehicle ran off the right shoulder of the roadway and collided head-on with a tree.

The driver and sole occupant of the Mustang, 37-year-old Charles Yancey Young, of Mechanicsville, was pronounced dead at the scene. There were no other vehicles involved in the crash.

Police are investigating for more information.