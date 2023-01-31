HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Hanover County man is dead after police say he crashed his car on an exit ramp on Interstate 295 in the Mechanicsville area.

According to Virginia State Police, troopers responded to the exit ramp from I-295 to Pole Green Road at around 11:50 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28 for a report of a crash.

It was determined that 41-year-old Danial Edward Houck was driving a 2011 Ford Flex when he ran off the right side of the roadway and hit a tree. Houck, who was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, was pronounced dead at the scene.

This crash is still under investigation, but police believe speed may have been a factor.