HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – A new transgender bathroom policy was set in motion during Tuesday night’s historic school board meeting. After weeks of discussion and debate, the policy was passed in a 5-2 vote.

The policy states transgender students and their parents must submit a written request to school administrators to use the restrooms, locker rooms, or changing rooms that align with their gender identity. They must also submit signed statements from the student’s physician, alongside student disciplinary or criminal records. Administrators hold the power to deny any requests made.

School Board Chairman John F. Axselle III said the policy can always be amended. Still, the vote went into effect immediately after Tuesday’s meeting.

“The board has heard from numerous people, pros and cons. So, we heard both sides. I think the board speaks for itself. The board decided to adopt the policy,” Axselle said.

