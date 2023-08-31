HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 59-year-old Hanover man for possessing child pornography.

Byron Leon Heath, 59, of Mechanicsville, was charged with multiple counts for possession of child pornography and other related crimes, according to police.

An investigation was launched following a tip from the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force indicating that Heath may be in possession of child pornography.

Following the investigation, investigators executed a search warrant at Heath’s residence in the 7000 block of Jamie Court. Due to the evidence collected, Heath was arrested and is currently being held at the Pamunkey Regional Jail.

Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to contact the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at 804-365-6140.