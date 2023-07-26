State Police say her son was driving the car at the time of the crash

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A North Carolina mother is now dead after a tragic tractor-trailer crash on Interstate 95 in Virginia.

Troopers responded to the deadly two-vehicle crash just after 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 25. It occurred in the southbound lanes of I-95 just before the Lewistown Road exit in Hanover County.

According to state police, a 2022 Hyundai Sport, driven by Johnny E. Morris, 47, of Fayetteville, North Carolina, rear-ended a tractor-trailer while speeding. Morris was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver’s mother, Sharon Morris, 63, also of Fayetteville, was sitting in the front passenger seat at the time of the crash. VSP said she was taken to VCU Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead from her injuries.

Police confirmed nobody inside the tractor-trailer was injured in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation with help from the Virginia State Police Crash Reconstruction Team.