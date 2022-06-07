HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to request help from the public in finding a missing woman after previous searches of her residence and property were unsuccessful in locating her.

According to police, 65-year-old Karen Louise Ryan was last seen on Wednesday, May 25, at her home on the 6600 block of Rural Point Road. She was last spoken to by phone on May 26 and was reported missing by family on May 28, the statement from the Sheriff’s Office said.

Ryan is described as 5-foot 6-inches tall, and weighing 212 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

65-year-old Karen Louise Ryan photo provided by Hanover County Sheriff’s Office

Police have searched Ryan’s home and property, as well as deployed canine teams to search the immediate area around her residence. All searches have been unsuccessful in locating Ryan.

Anyone who may have information on Ryan’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at 804-572-3333 or Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. Tips can also be submitted through the P3 Tips app.