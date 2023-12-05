HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A 71-year-old man has been sentenced in Hanover County Circuit Court for a deadly crash that occurred on Interstate 95 in July 2022.

According to court records, Levi E. Braxton III pleaded not guilty on Oct. 5, 2023, but was ultimately found guilty of involuntary manslaughter as a result of driving under the influence.

At the time of the crash, Virginia State Police — with consultation from the Hanover Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office — initially charged Braxton with involuntary manslaughter and driving while suspended.

Around 1 p.m. on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, Braxton was driving a 2015 GMC Terrain on I-95 North at high speed when he drove onto the right shoulder to pass another car. As a result, Braxton cashed into a 2007 Nissan Sentra which had broken down on the shoulder of the roadway.

The driver of the Nissan — 49-year-old Angela Clements Hurley of Mechanicsville — was inside the vehicle and died at the scene.

On Monday, Dec. 4, 2023, a Hanover Circuit Court judge sentenced Braxton to 20 years with 10 years suspended.