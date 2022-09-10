HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC)– Nine horses are dead and one is being treated for burns after a fire broke out at a barn in Hanover County on Friday.

Hanover fire crews responded to Cedar Knoll Farm on Stone Horse Creek Road in Glen Allen on Friday, Sept. 9 at 2:49 p.m. for a reported barn fire. When crews arrived, they found a fully-involved fire. Bystanders reported that there were several horses trapped inside the barn.

According to Hanover Fire and EMS, nine horses died as a result of the fire. One horse was able to escape and is being treated for burns.

There were no civilian or firefighter injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.